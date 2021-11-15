S.Korea leads stocks higher as China data tops expectations, baht firms

Matilda Colman
South Korean stocks led most of emerging

Asia’s equity markets higher on Monday as investors cheered

upbeat economic data from China, while the Thai baht firmed

after the country’s government upgraded its 2021 growth outlook.

Seoul equities climbed as much as 1.2%, hitting

their highest level since Nov. 4, while Taiwan stocks

jumped 0.7% as data showed China’s annual growth in retail sales

and industrial output both comfortably beat forecasts.

Investors will now turn their focus to the virtual meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-chinas-xi-will-hold-virtual-meeting-monday-night-white-house-2021-11-12

between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden

later in the day, with hopes of an easing in ongoing tensions

across a range of issues including tariffs imposed on China

under former President Donald Trump.

“Even as tariff reductions are not expected out of the

Xi-Biden Summit, there is a lot of expectations for tariffs to

ease in the near-term, ” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“Expectations have been underpinning the Chinese yuan

strength on top of potentially warmer ties between the

two-countries as both economies face intertwined supply-side

bottlenecks.”

The Chinese yuan hovered at a three-week high

against the dollar.

On the downside, Malaysian stocks dropped 0.7%, with

losses in consumer staples driving the fall. Singapore stocks

added 0.4%.

The Thai baht firmed by 0.4% and was at its

strongest in over two months, while stocks rose 0.5%.

Thailand’s economy contracted less than expected in the third

quarter, prompting authorities to upgrade the nation’s 2021

growth outlook to 1.2%.

The baht was helped by more foreign fund inflows into Thai

assets due to a brightening economic outlook, which could be

seen from falling COVID-19 cases and deaths, Poon Panichpibool,

a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.

The Malaysian ringgit, Taiwanese dollar and

Indonesian rupiah firmed 0.2%, each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.4 basis

points at 6.196%​​

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points

at 3.575%

** Consumer staples drive Malaysian stock benchmark lower

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0501 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.00 -9.32 0.43 8.35

China -0.06 +2.29 -0.29 1.61

India +0.14 -1.71 0.33 29.91

Indonesia +0.18 -1.18 -0.32 10.88

Malaysia +0.17 -3.30 -0.50 -6.37

Philippines -0.24 -3.85 -0.62 2.77

S.Korea -0.07 -7.98 1.02 4.37

Singapore -0.01 -2.28 0.20 13.75

Taiwan +0.16 +2.49 0.58 19.60

Thailand +0.31 -8.41 0.26 13.02

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

