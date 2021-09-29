S.Korea c.bank should consider housing costs in inflation index, says board member

Article content

SEOUL — One of six board members at South Korea’s central bank said on Wednesday it was time to review the inflation index to include rising housing costs as the board considers further monetary policy tightening.

Suh Young-kyung, giving a speech at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul, said the current policy interest rate was still accommodative and that the board would “need to decide on the timing and pace of further interest rate hikes.”

In the process, one of the factors the central bank should consider includes factoring in rising housing costs into the consumer price index.