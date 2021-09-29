S.Korea c.bank names economics PhD as new board member

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s central bank on Wednesday nominated an economist with expertise in macro-economic policies to join the bank’s seven-member board, as it considers further policy tightening to shift away from pandemic-era monetary settings.

Park Ki-young, 50, replaces Koh Seung-beom, who left the board in early August to head the Financial Services Commission regulatory body.

Park will serve until April 20. 2023, when Koh’s term was due to end.

The appointment, whose term is expected to begin soon, comes as the bank is trimming its pandemic-era stimulus as price pressures build and as policymakers worry household debt could become unsustainable, hurting people’s purchasing power and long-term growth.