S.Korea c.bank expects policy rate hike to slow household debt growth

SEOUL — South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday raising its policy interest rate should help slow the pace of household debt growth going forward, and reiterated that it will continue to tighten policy as inflationary pressures persist.

The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% in August, hiking for the first time in almost three years to become the first major Asian central bank to shift away from pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

The central bank said in a monetary policy report that a 25 basis point rate hike should help trim household debt growth by 0.4 percentage points within the first 12 months, signaling conditions are building for further policy tightening.