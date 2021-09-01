S.Korea Aug exports jump 34.9% y/y, slightly missing forecast

Article content
SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s
preliminary export and import figures for August, released by
the government on Wednesday (rounded):
August *July
Balance ($ billion) +1.67 +1.77
Exports ($ billion) 53.23 55.43
(% growth vs yr ago) +34.9 +29.6
Imports ($ billion) 51.56 53.66
(% growth vs yr ago) +44.0 +38.1
Avg exports per working day +29.0 +32.2
(% growth vs yr ago)
* Revised on Aug. 15
NOTES:
– August exports surged 34.9% from a year earlier,
government data showed on Wednesday, faster than a 29.6% jump in
July and marking a 10th straight month of expansion.
– Reuters poll: Overseas sales in August were seen expanding
35.7% year-on-year, the median forecast in a poll of 14
economists showed, while overall imports were forecast to rise
46.4%.
– There were 23 working days last month, versus 22 days in
the comparable month of 2020.
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)