S.Korea Aug exports jump 34.9% y/y, slightly missing forecast

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s

preliminary export and import figures for August, released by

the government on Wednesday (rounded):

August *July

Balance ($ billion) +1.67 +1.77

Exports ($ billion) 53.23 55.43

(% growth vs yr ago) +34.9 +29.6

Imports ($ billion) 51.56 53.66

(% growth vs yr ago) +44.0 +38.1

Avg exports per working day +29.0 +32.2

(% growth vs yr ago)

* Revised on Aug. 15

NOTES:

– August exports surged 34.9% from a year earlier,

government data showed on Wednesday, faster than a 29.6% jump in

July and marking a 10th straight month of expansion.

– Reuters poll: Overseas sales in August were seen expanding

35.7% year-on-year, the median forecast in a poll of 14

economists showed, while overall imports were forecast to rise

46.4%.

– There were 23 working days last month, versus 22 days in

the comparable month of 2020.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)