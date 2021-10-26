S.Korea approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine produced by Samsung Biologics

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea granted emergency use approval for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine produced by South Korean drugmaker Samsung BioLogics, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Moderna has agreed to distribute 2.44 million doses of the shots produced by Samsung to South Korea after Samsung’s COVID-19 vaccine facility on Monday obtained Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from the drug safety ministry.

Samsung entered into a “fill and finish https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-south-korea-sign-production-deal-mrna-vaccines-2021-05-22 ” deal with Moderna in May. This type of contract involves putting vaccines into vials or syringes, sealing them and packaging them up for shipping, but not making the vaccine itself.