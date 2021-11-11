S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after inflation-led rout; Disney weighs on Dow

Article content The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded on Thursday from two days of inflation-driven selloff, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow. A record-breaking rally in Wall Street’s main indexes had come to an end earlier this week as recent inflation reports suggested that the current spike in prices will take longer to cool amid snarled global supply chains. But Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said investors were able to look beyond the near term as “we just have more demand than supply.”

"That's likely a good thing for future growth in earnings," he said. Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose in early trading, with consumer discretionary leading the gains. Tesla Inc gained 1.4% to claw back some ground lost in its 12.6% drop earlier this week, even after filings showed Chief Executive and top holder Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over recent days.. Other mega-cap technology and communications stocks including Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp , Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 0.4% and 0.8%. Walt Disney Co dropped 8.0% to lead declines among Dow components, as it reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since the service's launch and posted downbeat profit at its theme park division.