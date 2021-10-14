S.Africa’s NUMSA rejects new wage offer, engineering strike continues

Article content

CAPE TOWN — South Africa’s biggest engineering union, NUMSA, has rejected a new wage offer as a national strike that has already hit output at car maker BMW enters its second week on Thursday, employer body SEIFSA said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), with around 155,000 members organized in the sector, have been on strike since Oct. 5 to press for higher wages, an action that could hit supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories.

On Monday, luxury car maker BMW said it lost production at its main vehicle assembly plant in South Africa when a number of suppliers were affected.