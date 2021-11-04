S.Africa’s MTN plans to offload shares in Nigeria business via public offer By Reuters

(Reuters) – MTN Group plans to proceed with a public offer to sell up to 575 million shares in its Nigerian business, the South African telecoms operator said on Thursday as it reported a surge in third-quarter revenue and core profit.
The company said the offer will open this month with a bookbuild to institutional investors, after which a fixed price will be announced for retail investors.
