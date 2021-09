Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare is in talks with Johnson & Johnson to produce the finished drug ingredient for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine, according to a presentation uploaded on the company’s website on Thursday.

“The technical transfer agreement is under way with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture the FDF of their candidate COVID-19 vaccine Ad26.COV2-S,” the presentation said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by David Goodman)