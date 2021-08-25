Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s deputy central bank governor, Kuben Naidoo, said on Wednesday that he thought the bank could normalize interest rates fairly slowly given that inflation was likely to remain well-behaved. The South African Reserve Bank slashed its main lending rate by 300 basis points last year to a record low of 3.5% to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis. But it has left it on hold at its last six monetary policy meetings, diverging from some other emerging market central banks, which have started to raise borrowing costs because of a pickup in inflation.

Article content “Our base-case scenario is that inflation is likely to behave itself over the next 12 months,” Naidoo told a webinar organized by asset manager Ninety One. “Given the present outlook for inflation, I think we can be fairly slow and gradual with normalizing rates.” Naidoo said the repo rate would probably increase towards 6%-7%, which monetary policy committee members view as an approximate level for a “neutral rate,” as the economy returns to a reasonable level of growth. “We think we can keep interest rates accommodative for at least another year or two,” he added. Among potential risks the bank will monitor, Naidoo cited electricity tariffs, significant weakness in the rand currency, much faster interest rate increases in the United States and domestic fiscal pressures.