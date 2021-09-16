Ryanair raises passenger target to 225 million a year by 2026 By Reuters

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair on Thursday raised its long-term traffic forecast and expects to fly 225 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 200 million previously as it eyes a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Irish airline said the planned delivery of 210 Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX jets over the next five years will enable it to accelerate post-pandemic growth “as opportunities open up at primary and secondary airports all over Europe, particularly where legacy carriers have failed or reduced fleet sizes”.
Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, was flying 149 million passengers a year before the pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.