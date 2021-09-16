Ryanair raises passenger target to 225 million a year by 2026 By Reuters

Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020.

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair on Thursday raised its long-term traffic forecast and expects to fly 225 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 200 million previously as it eyes a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish airline said the planned delivery of 210 Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX jets over the next five years will enable it to accelerate post-pandemic growth “as opportunities open up at primary and secondary airports all over Europe, particularly where legacy carriers have failed or reduced fleet sizes”.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, was flying 149 million passengers a year before the pandemic.

