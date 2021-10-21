Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target

Article content

DUBLIN — Ryanair is not sure it will reach its “very ambitious target” of powering 12.5% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary told CNBC television on Thursday.

But he said Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, was confident of reaching at least 10% and called for the European Union to set a similar target.

“The European Union has set a target of 5% of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030,” O’Leary told the television station. “We think we can do better than that – I think we’ll get to 10%.”

“Whether we can get to 12.5%, I’m not sure, but I know if we don’t invest in the research and that technology now, we certainly won’t get there,” O’Leary said, referring to a target Ryanair set in April.

O’Leary said he was concerned that increasing use of sustainable aviation fuels could have an upward impact on food prices. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Edmund Blair)