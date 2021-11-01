Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes drop post-Brexit By Reuters

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair said on Monday it is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange due to a fall in trading volumes this year after British shareholders’ voting rights were restricted post-Brexit.
Ryanair announced in 2020 that UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, would from January 2021 no longer be permitted to acquire ordinary shares. The move was taken to ensure the airline remains majority EU-owned and retains full licensing and flight rights in the bloc now that Britain has left the European Union.
Ryanair has a primary listing on Euronext Dublin and its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the U.S. Nasdaq. In 2012 it downgraded its London listing from a premium listing to a standard listing.
“The Board of Ryanair is now considering the merits of retaining the standard listing on the LSE,” the airline said in a statement on the release of its financial results for the six months to the end of September.
“The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit,” the statement said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.