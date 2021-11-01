Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes drop post-Brexit By Reuters

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair said on Monday it is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange due to a fall in trading volumes this year after British shareholders’ voting rights were restricted post-Brexit.

Ryanair announced in 2020 that UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, would from January 2021 no longer be permitted to acquire ordinary shares. The move was taken to ensure the airline remains majority EU-owned and retains full licensing and flight rights in the bloc now that Britain has left the European Union.

Ryanair has a primary listing on Euronext Dublin and its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the U.S. Nasdaq. In 2012 it downgraded its London listing from a premium listing to a standard listing.

“The Board of Ryanair is now considering the merits of retaining the standard listing on the LSE,” the airline said in a statement on the release of its financial results for the six months to the end of September.

“The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit,” the statement said.

