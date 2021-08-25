Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively On Her 34th Birthday

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“That wasn’t part of the plan.”
The Free Guy actor trolled wife Blake Lively on her 34th birthday by sharing a TikTok of him and Mariah Carey together.
The caption read, “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th.” And as you may know, Lively was born on that day. LOL.
Carey later re-shared Reynolds’ post and wrote, “That wasn’t part of the plan,” with the heart and the tears of joy emoji.
Reynolds seems to have outdone himself because two years ago he trolled Lively on her birthday by sharing some of their worst selfies together.
There were a bunch of pics of Lively closing her eyes or looking away from the camera. I wonder how she’ll get Reynolds back for his 45th birthday on Oct. 23?!
