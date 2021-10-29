Ryan Reynolds Talks Working, Anxiety, And Mental Health

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario.”

Table of Contents

Ryan Reynolds is a prolific actor. With more than 100 film and television credits on IMDB, his career — which includes critically-acclaimed onscreen performances as well as producer roles — has clearly kept him busy for the past three decades.


Jason Mendez / WireImage via Getty Images

But the Deadpool star recently opened up about how working at that pace is a product of his anxiety.


The Chosunilbo Jns / ImaZins via Getty Images

“I tend to pave over anxiety with work and, to a lesser extent, achievement,” he said in conversation with The Wall Street Journal. “I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew.”

“I think maybe it’s just that Canadian sensibility: ‘Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this,'” Ryan continued. “I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes.”


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

“I fixate on things…That’s sort of the engine of anxiety. I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario,” he added.

Just this year, Ryan has starred in Free Guy, which he also produced, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Red Notice, which opens in theaters next week.

Ryan opened up about his experiences struggling with anxiety last May, during Mental Health Awareness month. “I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overshedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone,” he wrote on Twitter.


@VancityReynolds / Via Twitter: @VancityReynolds

“You want to tick boxes sometimes,” Ryan shared during his recent Wall Street Journal interview. “So these days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box just to do it. I’m fully embracing and living that right now. It’s been amazing.”


Peter Byrne – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

“OK,” he concluded, “heartfelt personal-growth quote: check.”

You can read the full cover story here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR