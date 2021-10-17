Ryan Reynolds Takes Acting Break, Blake Lively Responds

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

Alas, Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from acting.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The actor just wrapped filming on his new movie Spirited — a musical version of A Christmas Carol, starring Ryan as a Scrooge-like figure, Octavia Spencer as his coworker, and Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present.


NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Oh god, does this mean I’m going to want to bone Scrooge?

In an Instagram post about the wrap, Ryan wrote, “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.”

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer.”


Jason Mendez / WireImage / Getty Images

Ryan and Octavia were previously in a 2007 movie called The Nines.

Ryan then announced his break, writing, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” he concluded.


NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Then, his wife — Blake Lively — popped into the comments to make a subtle dig at how Ryan wasn’t the only one to say he was quitting acting* that day, because of of course she did:

It’s not clear how this “little sabbatical” will affect Ryan’s upcoming projects, like Deadpool 3 — but, given how tired his IMDb page makes me just looking at it, I’m sure a break is a great idea (unless a break from acting = pursuing some kind of unhinged new profession).


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Also, and this is pure theory, but Blake has previously said that her and Ryan don’t take on projects at the same time so that the family can stay together — so maybe she has something big in the works?

Enjoy your sabbatical, Ryan!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR