Ryan Reynolds Takes Acting Break, Blake Lively Responds

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”
The actor just wrapped filming on his new movie Spirited — a musical version of A Christmas Carol, starring Ryan as a Scrooge-like figure, Octavia Spencer as his coworker, and Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present.
In an Instagram post about the wrap, Ryan wrote, “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.”
“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer.”
Ryan then announced his break, writing, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”
“These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” he concluded.
Then, his wife — Blake Lively — popped into the comments to make a subtle dig at how Ryan wasn’t the only one to say he was quitting acting* that day, because of of course she did:
It’s not clear how this “little sabbatical” will affect Ryan’s upcoming projects, like Deadpool 3 — but, given how tired his IMDb page makes me just looking at it, I’m sure a break is a great idea (unless a break from acting = pursuing some kind of unhinged new profession).
Enjoy your sabbatical, Ryan!
