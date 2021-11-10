Ryan Reynolds Shared The Key To Blake Lively Marriage

“Falling in love is great, but do you like each other?”

The actor says that he believes they work so well because at the core of their relationship, they are really good friends.

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends. Falling in love is great, but do you like each other?” Ryan told ET.


Michael Stewart / FilmMagic

He continued, “That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other.”

At the end of the day, Ryan says he’s “lucky to have a buddy in that.”


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Ryan and Blake met on the set of Green Lantern and went on to the knot in 2012. They now shared three children — who Ryan says are the reason he’s taking a break from acting.

“For me, it’s really about getting some quality time with my kids before they’re teenagers who loathe me,” Ryan joked.

And while Ryan will be stepping back from making new movies, he’ll still definitely be on the big screen with at least six movies in various stages of production.

