Ryan Reynolds Said He Was Terrified Of Raising A Boy

“I didn’t know anything but girls.”

Ryan Reynolds loves being a dad to his kids — Betty, Inez, and James — whom he shares with his wife, Blake Lively.


“I would not have it any other way,” he told Access Hollywood about his life at home.


Reynolds said he even wished that they weren’t going to have a boy when he found out that Lively was pregnant with their third child.


“When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know,” he said. “I didn’t know anything but girls.”


“I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away.”


“Dwayne, Gal, and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is worth noting,” he said. “We love having our girls.”


Aww! You can tell Reynolds really loves being around his family. His children mean the world to him!


