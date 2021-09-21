Ryan Reynolds Responds To Gerard Butler’s Shady Comment

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

And it involved a major charitable contribution.

Earlier this month, Gerard was asked about Ryan’s new movie Free Guy — except he had no idea what it was.

“I actually don’t know what Free Guy is…I don’t watch Ryan Reynolds movies,” Gerard said in an interview with Unilad.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

While Gerard’s comment made headlines, Ryan didn’t seem too affected and actually came up with the perfect response on Instagram.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn’t know what Free Guy is?” Ryan jokingly wrote, before turning his attention to a tweet he made about a charitable effort he is taking part in.

Ryan continued, “Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf?”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively have, in fact, recently made a promise to match donations to the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, up to $1,000,000.


Michael Stewart / FilmMagic

The donations will contribute to the organizations’ continued fight for racial justice and to protect civil liberties.

You can make a contribution here or here until October 8.

