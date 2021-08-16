Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SPOILER ALERT: The comedy/action-thriller starring Ryan Reynolds ended with his character, Guy, living in a new digital world with his best friend Buddy.
However, that almost didn’t happen because in the original script Guy found love with Jodie Comer’s character, Millie.
Screenwriter Matt Lieberman revealed why the ending had to change during a new interview with Collider.
“In the original script, he ends up with Millie,” Lieberman said. “They maintain their relationship into whatever the sequel will be.”
“But Ryan and Shawn [Levy, director] felt that [the script] needed that Ghost moment,” he explained. “Nobody could really rationalize a person having an extended stay as bit and bytes.”
In order to make it work, the writers had to go back to the drawing board and ask themselves some serious questions about the film.
“How does Guy end up, after saying goodbye to Millie? How do you wanna leave Guy?” Lieberman remembered asking himself. “We knew that audiences would just wanna know that he’s gonna be okay and that he’s happy, and I think they nailed it.”
In the new ending, Millie finds love with Guy’s creator Keys and they start dating in the real world.
As for Guy, he finds peace and happiness with his new digital world. If you ask me, everything worked out for the best.
