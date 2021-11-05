Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.

The streaming service’s new film, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.

“We broke so many takes,” Wonder Woman star said on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show that’s set to air Saturday (6 November). “[Ryan] waits around the corner waiting to break us.”

Reynolds added: “We wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars on laughing and just goofing around on set.”

The film will arrive on the streaming service on 12 November.

Ryan Reynolds stars in new Netflix film ‘Red Notice’ (Getty Images)

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday (6 November) at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.