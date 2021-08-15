Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The movie follows Ryan as Guy, a character who realizes that they’re a non-playable character in a video game. The action-comedy film is set to debut at number one in the box office, so, you know, NBD.
However, the road to the release wasn’t always easy — although casting was announced way back in 2018, the movie was delayed four times due to COVID.
Of course, once the movie’s actual release date was marked, there was plenty of classic Ryan Reynolds humor to remind us of it — and a touch from his wife, Blake Lively.
So, the movie getting a sequel should be no surprise, and Ryan confirmed it this weekend on Twitter, writing: “After three years messaging Free Guy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woohoo! #Irony.”
Ryan then gave a shoutout to the “artists and audiences” that helped make the movie so successful, in a moment of sincerity:
Free Guy 2: Albuquerque Boiled Turkey here we go!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.