Ryan Reynolds Calls Stanley Tucci A Snack

Counting down the days until Stanley and Ryan do a cooking video together.
On Sunday, Stanley posted a clip of himself making a pasta dish, captioning the video, “11 p.m. marinara and left-over pasta. As promised.”
And who other than Ryan was lurking in the comments? Along with hundreds of other adoring fans, Ryan chimed in, “Dear god, you are a SNACK.”
As you all know, the blessing that is Stanley’s mini masterclass cooking videos on Instagram began with a tutorial on how to make a Negroni, or Italian cocktail.
Naturally, it took the internet by storm when we had just rounded out a month in quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic. “Surprised isn’t the word. I’m shocked and appalled,” Tucci joked at the time about the viral moment. “I’m so flattered. We had no idea.”
“I mean, some of [the comments] were so funny,” he told People. “Filthy, but funny. We laughed so hard, reading them out loud. And they were great, like very flattering too, like really flattering. There was a sex [reference] that made me laugh so hard. It was like, ‘Jesus.’ You look at yourself, and you go, ‘Really?'”
Yes, Stanley, really. And Ryan seems to think so too!
Of course, devoted fans of The Devil Wears Prada star will note that Stanley is a dedicated foodie, specifically when it comes to his Italian heritage. His six-part CNN series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy explored the niche traditions of various Italian cities and locales, and was recently renewed for a second season.
Well — IDK about you — but now that Ryan has been vocal about being part of the STANdom, I’ll be impatiently waiting for a video where Stanley attempts to teach perhaps the most disastrous cook in all of history.
