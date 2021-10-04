Ryan Reynolds Calls Stanley Tucci A Snack

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Counting down the days until Stanley and Ryan do a cooking video together.

Listen…who doesn’t love a man who can cook? Like, actually, cook — as in, Stanley Tucci and having-a-cooking-show type of ability to cook?


Stanley Tucci / Instagram / giphy

On Sunday, Stanley posted a clip of himself making a pasta dish, captioning the video, “11 p.m. marinara and left-over pasta. As promised.”


Stanley Tucci / Instagram

And who other than Ryan was lurking in the comments? Along with hundreds of other adoring fans, Ryan chimed in, “Dear god, you are a SNACK.”


Ryan Reynolds / Instagram

That’s “SNACK” in all caps, because emphasis is obviously needed.

As you all know, the blessing that is Stanley’s mini masterclass cooking videos on Instagram began with a tutorial on how to make a Negroni, or Italian cocktail.

May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed.


Twitter: @Rachael_Conrad / Stanley Tucci / Instagram / Via Twitter: @Rachael_Conrad

Stanley posted the video per a suggestion from his literary agent wife Felicity Blunt.

Naturally, it took the internet by storm when we had just rounded out a month in quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic. “Surprised isn’t the word. I’m shocked and appalled,” Tucci joked at the time about the viral moment. “I’m so flattered. We had no idea.”


Stanley Tucci / Instagram

“I mean, some of [the comments] were so funny,” he told People. “Filthy, but funny. We laughed so hard, reading them out loud. And they were great, like very flattering too, like really flattering. There was a sex [reference] that made me laugh so hard. It was like, ‘Jesus.’ You look at yourself, and you go, ‘Really?'”


Danny Martindale / WireImage / Getty Images

Yes, Stanley, really. And Ryan seems to think so too!


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Of course, devoted fans of The Devil Wears Prada star will note that Stanley is a dedicated foodie, specifically when it comes to his Italian heritage. His six-part CNN series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy explored the niche traditions of various Italian cities and locales, and was recently renewed for a second season.

View this video on YouTube


CNN / Via youtube.com

And, his upcoming memoir, Taste: My Life Through Food, will soon join his previously published food-themed book, 2012’s The Tucci Cookbook.

Well — IDK about you — but now that Ryan has been vocal about being part of the STANdom, I’ll be impatiently waiting for a video where Stanley attempts to teach perhaps the most disastrous cook in all of history.

