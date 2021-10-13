Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Still Troll Each Other

The boys are at it again.


James Devaney / GC Images via Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The actors, who met while filming 2009’s X Men Origins: Wolverine, endeavored to out-troll each other in interviews and on social media more than a decade ago.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

And when these two commit to a prank, they really commit, as both stars continue to initiate and respond to mutual antics in 2021.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Ryan and Hugh’s latest exchange came in honor of the latter celebrity’s 53rd birthday, which Ryan commemorated on TikTok. “Look I don’t tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday. So don’t tell me,” he captioned a video, posted alongside the message, “Socks to be Hugh.”

While “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman plays in the background, Ryan’s video turns its focus to his feet, bearing pastel-blue socks with Hugh’s face printed all over them.

“I know there’ve been a lot of messages about Ryan’s post, him wearing socks with my face on them and wondering where you can get them,” he said. “You can’t get them anyway, because he made them himself.”

“He darned them himself,” Hugh continued. “I know, it’s just…really sad.”

“But anyway, I guess you could ask him,” the actor suggested. “He might darn you a pair.”

“Or give you the ones he’s been wearing.”

Experience the tomfoolery for yourself in both clips above.

