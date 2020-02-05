Ryan Guzman's 1-year-old son rushed to the emergency room after he barely breathed it

Ryan Guzman he took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk about his 1 year old son MatthewThe recent health scare.

"I have been through some terrifying events in my life, but nothing more frightening than arriving home after work and seeing your fiance run to your son's room to discover that he can barely breathe," said the 32-year-old actor. "Sibyl and cough and it's giving you your worst nightmare."

%MINIFYHTML4203b83d1c6fe796935f6906d537208911% %MINIFYHTML4203b83d1c6fe796935f6906d537208912%

Then he thanked Station 102 for "sending two incredible EMTs." He also expressed his appreciation for the 9-1-1 operator, who kept him and his fiancee. Chrysti Ane "Calm for a hectic period." In addition, he shared his gratitude for "the people in the emergency room who did an amazing job."

"I am very grateful right now for having my little baby," he continued. "Thanks Chrysti too."

Mateo could be heard making sweet noises in the background, indicating that the little boy was now at home.

"I slept little, but today I woke up grateful," Ryan captioned the video. "Again, another reminder to take advantage of the time we have. If you wish, I challenge everyone to take a couple of minutes of their day to appreciate something today. Whether it is (is) something insignificant that you usually do, ignore your busy day-to-day life or (is) a person in your life who has been little appreciated. "