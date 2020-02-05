Ryan Guzman remembers the nightmare of finding a son struggling to breathe

%MINIFYHTML6a23f32a179d96ea3c51abdcd475a39c11% %MINIFYHTML6a23f32a179d96ea3c51abdcd475a39c12%

In a social media video, the star of & # 39; 9-1-1 & # 39; He offers gratitude to the 911 operator and the two incredible EMTs for helping him and his fiancee during an incident with their 12-month-old son.

"9-1-1"star Ryan Guzman He feared for the life of his 12-month-old son, Mateo, during an incident that left him struggling to breathe.

The actor welcomed his first son with his fiancee. Chrysti Ane in January 2019, but he recalled during a sincere Instagram clip how he had returned from work to the "nightmare" of seeing him struggling to breathe.

"I have been through some terrifying events in my life, but nothing more frightening than coming home after work and seeing your fiance run to your son's room and discover that he can barely breathe," Guzmán explained in a video posted in his Tuesday account. "Sibyl and cough and it's giving you your worst nightmare."

"All I can say is, thanks to station 102 for sending two incredible EMTs," he continued. "Thanks to the 911 operator who kept my fiancee and me calm for a hectic period."

Pausing to say, "How are you, friend?" For Mateo, who was making beautiful noises in the background, Guzman went on to talk about the medical team that did an "incredible job" in the emergency room.

"I am so grateful to have my little baby," he said. "Thanks Chrysti too."

The star "9-1-1" added in the caption: "I slept little, but nevertheless (sic) I woke up grateful today. Once again, another reminder to take advantage of the time they give us. If you & # 39 I would like to challenge everyone to take a couple of minutes of their day to appreciate one thing today, whether it is something subservient that they generally overlook in their busy day-to-day life or a person in their life who has been little appreciated. "