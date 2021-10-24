Ryan Gosling In Talks To Play Ken In “Barbie” Movie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Michael Keaton’s Ken in Toy Story 3 are certainly big (plastic) shoes to fill, TBH.

Y’all, it has been the hottest of minutes since we’ve seen Ryan Gosling in a new movie. In fact, the last time we saw him on the big screen was in 2018’s First Man!


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

It’s been three! Whole! Years!

Well, the good news here is that we won’t have to wait too much longer to see him back in action, as Deadline is reporting that he’s in final talks to play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Getty Images

The resemblance is uncanny.

He’ll be opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie which…like…just give these casting directors all of the possible awards now and save us all a little time.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Now, this project has been in the works for A WHILE, with plans dating all the way back to 2014. Originally, Sex and the City writer Jenny Bicks was attached to the script, then Diablo Cody took over and Amy Schumer was cast in the lead role.


Pixar

Then, Schumer left the project and Anne Hathaway stepped in…THEN Cody exited!

ANYWAY, you already KNOW the internet had all kinds of feelings about this announcement:

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie starring Margot Robbie https://t.co/JOqp91r9oD


Twitter: @DEADLINE

Some were excited by the news, finding the overall casting to be very promising:

Well this movie just became amazing!

#RyanGosling is #Ken
#MargotRobbie is #Barbie https://t.co/tSr7k2RPMv


Twitter: @GraceRandolph

With a few people pointing out that he’s positively KILLED similar roles before:

ryan gosling’s role in crazy, stupid, love was so ken-coded so i know for a fact he’s gonna devour this role


Twitter: @SUCC3SSlON

So, uh, there ya have it! I guess we’re just going to have to wait until more information is released about the movie to see if life in plastic is, in fact, fantastic!


Pixar

I was legally obligated to make an Aqua “Barbie Girl” joke. I don’t make the law, I just obey it.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR