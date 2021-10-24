Ryan Gosling In Talks To Play Ken In “Barbie” Movie

Michael Keaton’s Ken in Toy Story 3 are certainly big (plastic) shoes to fill, TBH.
Well, the good news here is that we won’t have to wait too much longer to see him back in action, as Deadline is reporting that he’s in final talks to play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie!
He’ll be opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie which…like…just give these casting directors all of the possible awards now and save us all a little time.
Now, this project has been in the works for A WHILE, with plans dating all the way back to 2014. Originally, Sex and the City writer Jenny Bicks was attached to the script, then Diablo Cody took over and Amy Schumer was cast in the lead role.
ANYWAY, you already KNOW the internet had all kinds of feelings about this announcement:
Some were excited by the news, finding the overall casting to be very promising:
With a few people pointing out that he’s positively KILLED similar roles before:
So, uh, there ya have it! I guess we’re just going to have to wait until more information is released about the movie to see if life in plastic is, in fact, fantastic!
