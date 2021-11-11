RWE posts 9-month profit rise on trading, nuclear, coal By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A RWE logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, posted a 6% rise in nine-month core profit, as weaker earnings at the group’s solar and wind units were offset by its energy trading and nuclear and coal divisions.

In the first nine months of the year, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached 2.4 billion euros ($2.78 billion), up from 2.3 billion in the same period last year.

The group, one of Europe’s largest renewables players, said it was well on track to reach its goal of expanding green energy capacity to more than 13 gigawatt (GW) by 2022, with 3.8 GW currently under construction.

Lower average wind volumes and the impact from a cold snap in Texas earlier this year weighed on profits at RWE’s renewables businesses. At the group’s solar and wind operations, nine-month adjusted EBITDA was down 38%.

RWE, which is scheduled to hold a capital markets day on Nov. 15, confirmed its outlook, saying it still expects adjusted EBITDA of 3.0 billion to 3.4 billion euros and a dividend of 0.90 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR