Rwandan court finds ‘Hotel Rwanda’ film hero Rusesabagina guilty of terror-related charges By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Paul Rusesabagina, the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country’s 1994 genocide is detained and paraded in front of media in handcuffs at the headquarters of Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Kigali, Rwanda August 31, 2020



KIGALI (Reuters) – A Rwandan court on Monday said Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, was guilty of terrorism-related charges.

“They should be found guilty for being part of this terror group – MRCD-FLN,” said judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi. “They attacked people in their homes, or even in their cars on the road travelling.”

Rusesabagina, 67, who criticised President Paul Kagame from exile after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in the film “Hotel Rwanda”, had denied all the charges and said he was kidnapped from Dubai to stand trial.