‘Rust’ Director Joel Souza Breaks Silence On Halyna Hutchins Death – Hollywood Life

After the heartbreaking prop-gun accident on-set, Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, said how upset he was by the cinematographer’s death.

Joel Souza, 48, broke his silence on the fatal shooting accident, which killed Halyna Hutchins and hospitalized him, on Saturday October 23, in a statement to Deadline. The Rust director mourned the loss of his friend and colleague in the accident where Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun and led to the cinematographer’s death at 42-years-old.

Joel offered condolences to Halyna’s family in his statement as he paid tribute to his co-worker. “I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better,” he said. “I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery.”