MOSCOW — Russian internet giant Yandex said on Tuesday it would buy Uber’s stakes in their joint foodtech, delivery and self-driving businesses, and increase its stake in a mobility-focused joint venture as part of a $1 billion deal.

The company added it had received a call option to purchase Uber’s remaining stake in mobility businesses for up to $2 billion. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Mark Potter)