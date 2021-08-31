Russia’s Yandex restructures JV ownership with Uber in $1 billion deal By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian internet giant Yandex (NASDAQ:) said on Tuesday it would buy Uber (NYSE:)’s stakes in their joint foodtech, delivery and self-driving businesses, and increase its stake in a mobility-focused joint venture as part of a $1 billion deal.
The company added it had received a call option to purchase Uber’s remaining stake in mobility businesses for up to $2 billion.
