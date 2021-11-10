Russia’s Sberbank sees ESG lending at $3 bln this year, multiplying in 2022

Article content MOSCOW — Russia’s largest lender Sberbank plans to increase its environmental, social and governance (ESG) loan portfolio by over 40% to 200 billion roubles ($3 billion) this year and then multiply it several times in 2022, an executive told Reuters. Russia is one of the world’s top carbon dioxide emitters along with China, the United States and India, and has set its own goal of carbon neutrality by 2060 – a process in which Russian forests, hydro and nuclear energy should play key roles.

Article content The Russian economy is no stranger to the push for ESG financing linked to sustainability targets as its energy and mining companies – some of the biggest state revenue contributors, – have Western shareholders and global hedge funds among investors. “Our loan portfolio is a reflection of Russian gross domestic product,” Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman at the state-run bank, told Reuters. “We will gently push our clients towards green changes but we will not make this an ultimatum.” Sberbank is introducing its own, internal ESG metrics allowing clients to access cheaper loans if the criteria are met. “If the company is rightly positioned in regard to ESG then it is stable and is worth investments and loans,” he said.