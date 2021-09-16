Russia’s PIK mulls SPO to increase liquidity

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian real estate developer PIK is considering options to increase its free float, including a secondary share offering, as it approaches the requirements for the MSCI index inclusion, chief executive Sergei Gordeev said on Thursday.
“We are considering various options to increase the liquidity and free float of our stock, including an SPO, with the possibility to raise new capital given our ambitious growth plans,” Gordeev said in an email to Reuters.
“A definitive decision with respect to any specific course of action will be taken later depending on market conditions.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.