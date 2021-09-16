Russia’s PIK mulls SPO to increase liquidity

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A construction worker operates at Russian real estate developer PIK Group’s construction site in Mytischi outside Moscow, Russia, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian real estate developer PIK is considering options to increase its free float, including a secondary share offering, as it approaches the requirements for the MSCI index inclusion, chief executive Sergei Gordeev said on Thursday.

“We are considering various options to increase the liquidity and free float of our stock, including an SPO, with the possibility to raise new capital given our ambitious growth plans,” Gordeev said in an email to Reuters.

“A definitive decision with respect to any specific course of action will be taken later depending on market conditions.”