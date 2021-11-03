Russia’s Mercury Retail sets IPO price range, implies up to $13 bln market cap

Article content MOSCOW — Russia’s Mercury Retail Group on Wednesday said it aims to raise $1.2 billion-1.3 billion in a Moscow initial public offering this month, giving it a market capitalisation of $12 billion-$13 billion, the largest for a Russian listing in the post-sanctions era. Russian IPO activity has picked up pace as the economy improves after the COVID-19 pandemic last year and as concerns over more Western sanctions fade. IT firm Softline raised $400 million last week. Mercury Retail said the indicative IPO price range had been set at $6-$6.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for the offering of up to 200 million GDRs on the Moscow Exchange.

Article content The group, which runs two nationwide chains of alcohol and convenience stores, said book-building would begin on Wednesday and end on or around Nov. 9, with trading on the Moscow Exchange under the ticker symbol “MRHL” expected on or around Nov. 10. A mix of low incomes and rising inflation is stifling purchasing power in Russia and driving growth of discounters and convenience stores, a trend that has benefited Mercury Retail’s more than 14,000 stores across the country. The group, which intends to pay 50% of net income in quarterly dividends, on Wednesday said like-for-like sales rose approximately 14% year-on-year in the third quarter, having grown 15.9% on average for the eight previous quarters. Most of the business is owned by three men. Sergei Studennikov, founder of the group’s Krasnoe & Beloe chain, holds a 45% stake, while Igor Kesaev and Sergei Katsiev have holdings of 37% and 8% respectively.