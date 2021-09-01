Russia’s jobless rate returns to 2019 levels, wages rise

Article content

MOSCOW — Russia’s unemployment rate fell further in July, returning to levels seen in 2019, while rising retail sales and salaries indicated an economic rebound was underway, data showed on Wednesday.

The Russian economy has already reached pre-pandemic size and is on track to post its strongest growth since 2011 despite the central bank’s attempt to rein in inflation with interest rate increases. Even higher rates could be required.

The jobless rate declined to 4.5% in July, a level last seen in September 2019, from 4.8% a month earlier.