Russia’s inflation jumps to 5-year high as central bank meeting looms

Article content MOSCOW — Russia has registered marginal weekly inflation that pushed annual inflation to a five-year high, keeping pressure on the central bank which sharply raised rates last month to combat stubbornly rising consumer prices. Inflation is on the radar of both the central bank and the market as Russia tries to rein in rising prices that eat into incomes already dented by the COVID-19 crisis and a weak rouble. Russia’s consumer price index rose 0.01% in the week to Aug. 23 after declining by the same extent the preceding week, the federal statistics service Rosstat said.

Article content In year-on-year terms, inflation accelerated to 6.68% as of Aug. 23, its highest reading since August 2016, up from around 6.5% a week earlier, the economy ministry data showed. Consumer inflation may tick higher in the near term after President Vladimir Putin last weekend, one month before a September parliamentary election, announced one-off social payments to pensioners and soldiers. “Looks like acceleration of inflation to 7% will be the price to pay for the pre-election populism,” Evgeny Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank, said on his Telegram channel MMI. “The central bank has no choice but to raise rates again,” Suvorov said in the MMI channel that was previously run by Kirill Tremasov, now the head of the monetary policy department at the central bank.