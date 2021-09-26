Russia’s Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe – Ifx cites Kremlin

Article content

MOSCOW — Russian energy giant Gazprom stands ready to increase natural gas supplies to Europe, Interfax news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday, amid a surge in gas prices.

Dmitry Peskov also said, according to the news agency, that Gazprom is interested in more gas supply contracts.

He was speaking about the low level of gas in storage across Europe.

“Is it possible to get more gas from Gazprom and pump it in there? It’s possible. Gazprom is ready. Moreover, it has already covered all the additional (supply) requests,” he was quoted as saying.