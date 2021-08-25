Russian stocks to climb higher throughout 2022

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MOSCOW — Russia’s stock market will climb to record highs this year and continue advancing in 2022 thanks to abundant global liquidity, but risks of a downside correction are in place, according to a Reuters poll of 13 market experts. Russian stocks have been on the rise after collapsing in the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak became global, gaining support from a recovery in oil prices, an easing risk of sanctions and an influx of retail investors. “An inflow of cheap liquidity on markets, low bonds yields and inflationary concerns prompt investors around the globe to put money in the stock markets,” said Sovcombank chief analyst Mikhail Vasiliev.

Article content The MOEX rouble-denominated index, which hit a record high of 3,949.07 on Aug. 18, was expected to reach 4,000 by the end of this year, up about 3% from Monday’s close of 3,883.01, according to the August Reuters poll. “Earnings by banks should continue to rise due to the higher interest rate environment, while gas producers will continue to book excess profits due to the very tight supply situation on global markets, particularly in Europe,” said Erik DePoy, equity strategist at Gazprombank. By the end of 2022, the MOEX was expected to reach 4,500, with forecasts ranging between 3,800 and 5,050. While the consensus was optimistic, some experts voiced concerns about a possible pullback of monetary stimulus by the United States which had been buoying the economy amid the pandemic.