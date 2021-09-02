Russian Sberbank plans to register its digital asset tool in September By Cointelegraph

Sber, the largest banking institution in Russia, continues progressing with the development of its blockchain-based platform for issuing digital assets.
Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the executive board at Sber, said that the bank is planning to have registered its digital asset issuance platform with the Bank of Russia — the country’s central bank — by mid-September, local news agency TASS reported on Thursday.
