Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The Russian rouble led gains among emerging market currencies on Tuesday as oil rebounded from its worst week this year, while a jump in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks lifted the regional equities index. The commodity-linked rouble was up 0.4% at 73.9190 to the dollar by 0745 GMT, having hit 74.5950 last week – its weakest since July 20. The broader emerging markets currencies index rose 0.2%. The equities index jumped 1.7% and was set for its best day in nearly a month as investors also hoped new COVID-19 cases globally would start edging down after China said on Monday there were no new locally transmitted cases for the first time since July.

Article content “Hopes of peak COVID has had something to do with the ‘feel good’ factor … and set the stage for what appears like a risk-on rebound that has lifted equities and most prominently, commodities,” analysts at Mizuho wrote in a note. Stocks and currencies in emerging markets took a beating last week on fears that a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus could spark new lockdowns at a time when the global economic rebound was already beginning to slow. A widening regulatory crackdown in China had also sparked a sell-off in technology stocks, with the Hang Seng Tech index slumping to its lowest level in more than a year. On Tuesday, the index jumped 6.4%, led by a 14% surge in the shares of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc and food-delivery giant Meituan.