Russian rouble at strongest vs euro in over a year as oil prices surge

MOSCOW — The rouble soared to its strongest level versus the euro since August 2020 on Wednesday as oil prices surged past $76 dollars per barrel, sending Russia’s benchmark MOEX stock index to a record high.

By 1512 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.5% to trade at 85.67 versus the euro.

It was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 72.50 , earlier hitting 72.4850, its strongest since June 29.

The Russian currency moved past an 11-week high versus the greenback hit in the previous session after data showed a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, with investors now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s Sept. 21-22 meeting.