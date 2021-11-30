Russian Robotics Company Offering $200,000 For The Exclusive Rights To Use A Person’s Face And Voice “Forever”

#Roommates, if you’ve been looking for a way to come up on an easy $200,000, then you’re in luck—and it’s all thanks to a robot. According to reports, a Russian robotics company is offering someone $200,000 for the right to exclusively use their likeness and voice “forever” for its new robot.

@Newsweek reports, Promobot, the Russian robotics company, has a very lucrative proposition on the table for one lucky person who agrees to permanently forfeit all the rights to their face and voice for a new robot in development…in exchange for $200,000. Promobot is in the process of creating “a humanoid robot-assistant which will work in hotels, shopping malls and other crowded places,” but first the company needs the perfect person to model it after and is currently “seeking a face” to do so.

In the accompanying press release announcing the new robot, Promobot stated that the company is “ready to pay out $200,000 to somebody willing to transfer the rights to use one’s face forever.” The only qualifications to be considered as the new face of the robot is that your face must be “kind and friendly,” while age and gender do not matter. If everything goes according to schedule and the company can find its ideal face, the robot “will start its activities in 2023.”

Additionally, the company also elaborated on its ideas for the future of robotics:

“Our company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, as well speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence and other areas of robotics. Since 2019, we have been actively manufacturing and supplying humanoid robots to the market. Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project, and as for this, they need to license a new robot appearance to avoid legal delays.”

Promobot also says that the idea is that the robot will be used in American shopping malls, airports, retail stores and more to totally transform working and service conditions.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Russian Robotics Company Offering $200,000 For The Exclusive Rights To Use A Person’s Face And Voice “Forever” appeared first on The Shade Room.