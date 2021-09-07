Russian online retailer Ozon bets $27.3 mln on November sales push

Article content

MOSCOW — Russian online retailer Ozon on Tuesday said it plans to spend 2 billion roubles ($27.29 million) promoting and supporting sellers on its marketplace over two weekends in November, which includes Black Friday.

Ozon said it expects to reach 100 million people in the November sales which will take place around two separate weekends, including Black Friday, one of the highlights of the global e-commerce calendar.

In anticipation of its “High Season with Ozon,” the company said most of the 2 billion rouble investment would go on advertising, especially in Russia’s regions, which account for more than 70% of sales.