Russian man gets three-year sentence for stealing a friend’s mining rig By Cointelegraph

Russian man gets three-year sentence for stealing a friend's mining rig

Matilda Colman
Authorities from Russia’s Zavolzhsky district have found a 34-year-old local man guilty of stealing cryptocurrency mining equipment worth more than 1.6 million Russian rubles (nearly $22,000).

According to a report shared by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Yaroslavl Region, the state prosecutor confirmed that the Yaroslavl resident was found entering a friend’s garage unlawfully back in February 2021 and stealing their mining equipment that was intended to be used for earning cryptocurrency.