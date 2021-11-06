Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Call to Restore Nuclear Deal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Russia and Iran’s foreign ministers called for the nuclear accord with Tehran to be restored, with Iran saying it was ready to comply if the U.S. doesn’t add additional demands.

Sergei Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by telephone on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, before the latest round of negotiations kick off later this month.

The agreement was signed with Iran in 2015 by the permanent “five” of the UN Security Council and Germany in order to overcome the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program. Former President Donald Trump abandoned the initiative but his successor has Joe Biden promised to revive the agreement.