Russian gas transit below contract level, Ukraine operator says

KYIV — Russia is sending less gas to Europe via Ukraine than specified in the current transit contract, Ukraine’s pipeline operator said on Friday.

Russian supplier Gazprom this month has lowered volumes via Ukraine to 86 million cubic meters (mcm) per day from 109 mcm in September, the latter being the level called for under the current ship-or-pay contract, said Sergiy Makogon, head of Ukraine’s state-run operator.

“Despite the significant shortage of gas in the EU and maximum prices, Gazprom does not even use the capacity that has already been paid for,” Makogon wrote on Facebook.