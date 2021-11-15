Russian gas flows to Germany rise despite Belarus threat

Article content MOSCOW — Russian gas flows through a key pipeline to Germany rose on Monday with no sign that Belarus’s president had acted on his threat to cut off supplies to the European Union as winter approaches. Targetting gas supplies that heat millions of homes across Europe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last week warned he could retaliate against any new EU sanctions https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-step-up-sanctions-belarus-over-escalating-border-crisis-2021-11-15 over a migrant standoff on the Belarus-EU border by shutting the Yamal-Europe pipeline that crosses his country.

Article content Russia is a major exporter of natural gas to Europe via Belarus and the Kremlin has made it clear it does not want to see any disruption in supplies. European spot gas prices were up by 6.27% on Monday to 79.70 euros per megawatt hour by 1146 GMT, as market remains tight this year because of factors including low inventories and increased demand after the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. Until recently, the lack of additional flows from Moscow – which was only delivering on its contractual volumes – was a major factor behind the surging gas prices, and the market is closely following any potential Russian flow disruptions. Russian state gas monopoly Gazprom started refilling its European storage facilities last week, with flows coming mainly via Belarus and Ukraine.