Russian Envoy Backs Iran Demand for U.S. Nuclear Deal Guarantee

By Golnar Motevalli

Russia’s lead negotiator at stalled multi-power talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal said Iran’s demand for a guarantee from the U.S. government that it won’t quit the landmark accord again is “logical and justifiable”.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador at the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, was responding to a report by Washington-based think tank, Quincy Institute, that President Joe Biden had refused to provide Iran any assurance that the U.S. won’t abrogate the agreement for a second time during his tenure.

“This Iranian demand seems to be logical and justifiable, it corresponds not only to diplomatic practice but also to elementary common sense,” Ulyanov said in a tweet on Sunday.

